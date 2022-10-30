Oasis Network Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $315.46 million and approximately $29.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.36 or 0.07707833 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00088526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00033723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06441373 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $30,468,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

