Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after acquiring an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $26,398,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

