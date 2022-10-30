Ontology Gas Market Cap Reaches $105.24 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $105.24 million and $3.67 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,520.39 or 0.31492864 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,084,248 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

