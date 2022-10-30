Oppenheimer Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $265.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

