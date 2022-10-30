Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Orion Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

