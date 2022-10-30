Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.06.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
