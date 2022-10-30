Osmosis Trading Up 27.7% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $431.99 million and $22.55 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00007426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

