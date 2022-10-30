Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,078.75

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,078.75 ($25.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,110 ($25.50). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,005 ($24.23), with a volume of 22,764 shares.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,078.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,037.88.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

