P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 352,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 37.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIIIW remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Friday. 13,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,667. P3 Health Partners has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

