Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 41,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

