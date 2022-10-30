Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. 2,318,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

