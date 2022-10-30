Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,424,000 after purchasing an additional 747,264 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 54,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.00 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

