Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.85 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average of $250.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.52.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

