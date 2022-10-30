Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,652 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $474.27 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.25.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

