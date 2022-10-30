Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 280 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.