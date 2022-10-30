PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 29,022,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,490,752. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at PG&E

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 60.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in PG&E by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 16.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in PG&E by 57.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

