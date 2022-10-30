Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares traded.

Photonstar Led Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Photonstar Led Group

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

