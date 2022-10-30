Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 1,007,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 872.2 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:PIAGF traded up 0.20 on Friday, reaching 2.45. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.28 and a 200-day moving average of 2.44. Piaggio & C. has a 52-week low of 2.00 and a 52-week high of 3.50.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

About Piaggio & C.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.