Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTOC remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,914. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,016,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Pine Technology Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.