Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $125.88. 110,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

