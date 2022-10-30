Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Polaris Stock Up 1.2 %

PII opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

