Polymesh (POLYX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.54 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $65.71 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 388,580,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,580,727 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 388,580,727.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16332434 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,596,799.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

