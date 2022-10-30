Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.