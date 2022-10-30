Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.