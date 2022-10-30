Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. 7,390,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.