Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 1,924,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,457. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

