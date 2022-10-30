Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DE traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $396.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.14 and its 200 day moving average is $353.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.