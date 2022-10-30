Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.24. 2,761,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $515.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

