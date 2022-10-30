Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

