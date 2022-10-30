Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Cap of $125.23 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $125.23 million and $6.69 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4857804 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $8,676,286.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

