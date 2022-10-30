Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $111.37 million and $3,149.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $11.14 or 0.00053842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.44 or 0.31514512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.07913157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,283.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

