Quantfury Token Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $11.14 or 0.00053805 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $111.42 million and $6,368.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.07913157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,283.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

