Quantum (QUA) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $180,992.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00016635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,567.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00252961 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.22142937 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,041.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

