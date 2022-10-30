Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.07 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $90.42 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.01538679 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005597 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025392 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00043476 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.01827648 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

