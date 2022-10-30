Raymond James Trims Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Target Price to $140.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

EXP opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

