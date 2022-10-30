Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

