Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.98. 3,505,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,780. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.