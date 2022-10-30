Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.48. 14,727,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,379,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

