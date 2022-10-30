Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.04. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

