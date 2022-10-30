Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.53. 533,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $144.74 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.