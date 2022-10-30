Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Timken Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

