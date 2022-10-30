Reviewing InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 85.7% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$53.99 million ($1.00) -2.62 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.83 million ($0.30) -8.33

Profitability

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares InflaRx and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -36.92% -31.84% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.43% -37.76%

Volatility and Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InflaRx and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 1 2 1 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

InflaRx presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than InflaRx.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company also develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the undisclosed chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

