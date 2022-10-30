ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ROC Energy Acquisition Stock Up 171.6 %

NASDAQ:ROCAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 57,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of ROC Energy Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 287,265 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

