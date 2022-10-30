Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.85.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$56.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.40. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The firm has a market cap of C$28.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Rogers Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

