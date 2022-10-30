Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ROL opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Rollins has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.