Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.