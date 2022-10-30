Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $413.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

