Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at $21.40 during trading hours on Friday. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Get Rubis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Rubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.