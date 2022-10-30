Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RHP stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

