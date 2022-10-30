Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,062,958 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

