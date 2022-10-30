Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 116.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.75. 4,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

